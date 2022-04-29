What's happening...

WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE weekend events (reports needed), Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Jay Lethal, Aksana, Brittany Savage, Don Leo Jonathan

April 29, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a cage match. I am taking night off, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear his exclusive audio review either after the show tonight or on Saturday morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes ??. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in London, England at The O2 Arena today.

-WWE is in Paris, France at Accor Arena on Saturday.

-The WWE overseas tour concludes on Sunday with an event in Leipzig, Germany at Quarterback Immobilien Arena.

-WWE is in Lakeland, Florida at RP Funding Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) is 62.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) is 45.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) is 40.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) is 37.

-Brittany Savage is 35.

-The late Don Leo Jonathan (Don Heaton) was born on April 29, 1931. He died at age 87 on October 13, 2018.

