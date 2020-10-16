What's happening...

10/16 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy, Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles

October 16, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, New Day’s farewell match vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy, Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and more (37:42)…

