10/16 WWE 205 Live results: McGuire’s review of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari’s Dinero Division matches against Anthony Greene and Curt Stallion

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Contributor

WWE 205 Live (Episode 201)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed October 16, 2020 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph welcomed in everybody from the commentary table as Ariya Daivari made his entrance with a suitcase and said tonight would be a special edition of the Daivari Dinero Division, again challenging performance center recruits for $10,000 of his money…

1. Ariya Daivari vs. Anthony Greene. Nigel McGuinness claimed Greene told him he used to be a chiropractor as Greene made his entrance. Daivari backed Greene into a corner before breaking. The two worked into the opposite corner and Greene chopped his way out of it.

Daivari went on the offensive with a back elbow. After a vicious Irish Whip, Daivari rubbed his elbow into Greene’s face. Daivari hit a chop that echoed through the CWC. Greene tried to fight back, but Daivari kept getting the best of him. McGuinness said Greene was trained by Spike Dudley.

Greene went to the top for a cross-body block but missed. Taking advantage of the misstep, Daivari landed his Hammerlock Lariat for the pin.

Ariya Daivari defeated Anthony Greene by pinfall in 3:19.

Curt Stallion made his entrance as the second participant in the Daivari Dinero Division challenge.

2. Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion. Stallion was slow walking to the ring. Daivari stomped a mud-hole in Stallion as he crawled into the ring. Stallion eventually got on top of Daivari and hit some strikes while Daivari was on the ground before Daivari threw Stallion out of the ring.

Daivari slammed Stallion into the commentary table multiple times. He then hit a Persian Splash to the back of Stallion for a two-count. This repeated two more times for two more two-counts. Daivari went for a suplex but Stallion rolled into an inside cradle for a two-count.

Stallion hit a head-butt that forced Daivari outside and Stallion landed a dive on him outside. After he rolled Daivari into the ring, Tony Nese ran in to hit the Running Nese on Stallion.

Curt Stallion defeated Ariya Daivari by DQ in 2:50.

Magically, it was revealed that someone can win Daivari’s money only if they beat him by pinfall or submission, so Daivari grabbed his suitcase full of money and went to the back. Joseph hyped the main event of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. The Brian Kendrick for after the break.



McGuire’s Musings: My condolences go out to Vic Joseph for showcasing some logic in a world where logic is very rarely considered. He was the one to suggest Daivari lost his money before Nigel hopped in to say that such could only happen if Daivari was defeated by pinfall or submission. Right. Either way, Daivari looked good, and I actually liked both enhancement wrestlers. That’s five different people Daivari worked through on two separate episodes of 205 Live for his $10,000 challenge, and Stallion and Greene left the biggest impressions by far. Can someone get them some 205 Live contracts? It’s not like the purple brand doesn’t need new faces.

3. The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The Brian Kendrick was the first to make his entrance. Scott then made his entrance to crowd noise that was akin to that of a stadium … even though this was at the PC … in front of 30 people. But I digress.

The two locked up in the center of the ring. Kendrick got Scott in an arm bar. Kendrick hooked Scott into a head scissors before Scott worked his way out and got Kendrick into a headlock of his own. Kendrick hit Scott with forearms, though Scott got in a Rolling Thunder Flatliner to get on the offensive. Scott then worked on Kendrick’s left arm.

Kendrick fought his way out to hit a kick. Scott took control with a couple of chops. Scott leapt into the ring to get Kendrick into a submission hold, but Kendrick inched his way out of the ring and dragged Scott out with him. He then ran Scott into the ring steps and rolled back into the ring.

Back in the ring, Scott hit a right hand to equalize things. Scott went for a splash but Kendrick moved and hit a kick to the face. Kendrick got in a neck-breaker and a two-count before going for the Captain’s Hook, but Scott got out of it. Kendrick went for Sliced Bread but Scott countered and returned to Kendrick’s left arm to eventually hit a suplex.

Scott took control with a jumping elbow from the second rope. Kendrick rolled Scott to the apron and tried a draping neck-breaker, but Scott dumped Kendrick outside and hit a kick to the face. He then rolled Kendrick back into the ring.

Scott went for a move, but Kendrick rolled him into the Captain’s Hook. Scott got to his feet and broke the hold in the corner, but Kendrick hit a Sliced Bread for a good near-fall. Kendrick put Scott on the top rope, but Scott countered, rolled through and tried a German Suplex, but Kendrick got to the ropes. Scott then hit the JML Driver for the win.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated The Brian Kendrick by pinfall in 10:37.

After the match, Scott said it’s Swerve’s house and asked for a handshake. Kendrick went to walk away, but Scott yelled he’s better than that. Kendrick came back and got the handshake to close the show.

McGuire’s Musings : This was kind of fun, even though it seemed like it was put together at the last minute. I like The Brian Kendrick playing the role of grizzled veteran to all these 205 Live guys, win, lose or draw. He didn’t really work like a heel here, and it’d be hard to call him one, considering his penchant for post-match handshakes. But he can still hold his own against some of the most prominent 205 Live names.

Still, in all, you could miss this episode. No real stories progressed and the presumptive No. 1 contender to the Cruiserweight Title (assuming Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar can work all their stuff out) got a win. The $10,000 challenge is still a quirky hook that gets me, even if we all know Daivari is most likely keeping his money each time out. Maybe Kalisto comes by next week and takes it? Haha. Yeah, right.