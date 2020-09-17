NXT TV preview: Gauntlet Eliminator and other matches advertised for Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-A Gauntlet Eliminator for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover.

-A battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas.

Powell’s POV: The entrants featured in the graphic for the battle royal were Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Karter, Xia Li, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Aliyah, Indie Hartwell, and Kacy Cantanzaro.

William Regal indicated that there will be five entrants in the Gauntlet Eliminator. Two men will start, another man will ever every four minutes. The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission. The last man standing becomes the new No. 1 contender. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.



