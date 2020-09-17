AEW “Late Night Dynamite” preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW “Late Night Dynamite” television show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter.

-Chris Jericho will be on commentary.

Powell’s POV: This one-hour special is scheduled to air Tuesday at 11:30CT/12:30ET on TNT. It could be pushed back even later depending on whether the NBA playoff game runs long. Dynamite will also air in its usual two-hour slot on Wednesday.



