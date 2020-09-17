AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks.

-Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante.

-Chris Jericho appears.

Powell’s POV: Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...