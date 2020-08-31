WWE says parting ways with Mauro Ranallo was a mutual decision

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE issued the following online statement regarding Mauro Ranallo’s departure from the company.

WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that they didn’t have a quote from Ranallo in this statement. I’m sure it won’t take long for more details to emerge if it was anything other than what WWE is suggesting.

