What's happening...

Rey Mysterio injury details

August 31, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps injury at WWE Payback. Mysterio teamed with his son Dominik in a tag match against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Read the official announcement of the injury at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Mysterio has the same injury that has sidelined Edge since the Backlash pay-per-view. Fortunately for Rey, he reportedly re-signed with WWE earlier this month after working without a contract for a brief period.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.