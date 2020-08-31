Rey Mysterio injury details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps injury at WWE Payback. Mysterio teamed with his son Dominik in a tag match against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Read the official announcement of the injury at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Mysterio has the same injury that has sidelined Edge since the Backlash pay-per-view. Fortunately for Rey, he reportedly re-signed with WWE earlier this month after working without a contract for a brief period.