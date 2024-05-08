AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Championship set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
-Adam Copeland vs. Brody King for the TNT Championship
-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage meet face-to-face
-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
-Chris Jericho and Big Bill in action
-Kenny Omega “will have an important announcement”
-Serena Deeb speaks
