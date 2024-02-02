NXT Vengeance Day, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Gino Hernandez, Charles Cutler, Lanny Poffo

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Vengeance Day will be held on Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena on Sunday. The show is headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. The show includes the fallout from the Royal Rumble. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight.

-WWE is in Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena on Sunday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) is 74.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) is 44.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) is 40.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) is 30.

-The late Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986 at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.

-The late Charles Cutler (Charles Olsen) was born on February 2, 1884. He died at age 68 on December 25, 1952.

-The late Lanny Poffo died of heart failure at age 68 on February 2, 2023.