WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s WrestleMania go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis.

-Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Naomi vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz.

Powell's POV: The WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.