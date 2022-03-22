AEW Dark preview: Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju included in the lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-JD Drake vs. Jay Lethal.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.
-Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Karam vs. Tony Nese.
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels.
-Sothera Chhun and Tony Vincita vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Kaci Lennox vs. Nyla Rose.
-Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey.
-Abadon vs. Angelica Risk.
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz.
-AQA vs. Valentina Rossi.
-Brick City Boyz vs. Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
