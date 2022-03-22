AEW Dark preview: Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju included in the lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-JD Drake vs. Jay Lethal.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

-Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Karam vs. Tony Nese.

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels.

-Sothera Chhun and Tony Vincita vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Kaci Lennox vs. Nyla Rose.

-Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey.

-Abadon vs. Angelica Risk.

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz.

-AQA vs. Valentina Rossi.

-Brick City Boyz vs. Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.