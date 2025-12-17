AEW Dynamite/Collision Holiday Bash and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Kiyoshi Tamura, Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore

What's happening...

December 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite and the bonus hour of AEW Collision will be held today in Manchester, England, at Co-op Live. The shows carry the Holiday Bash theme and include the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET, and AEW Collision follows at 9CT/10ET or immediately after Dynamite. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his same-night audio review. I was higher on this show and gave it an A- grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kiyoshi Tamura is 56.

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is 50.

