AEW Dark “Stocking Stuffer” results (12/16): McNeil’s review of Jon Moxley, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Grizzled Young Veterans and Nathan Cruz, Marina Shafir vs. Isla Dawn

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Dark “Stocking Stuffer”

Taped on December 13, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena

Streamed December 16, 2025, on the AEW YouTube Page

The show opened with Excalibur introducing himself and Taz as the broadcast team. In the ring, ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced the competitors for the first match…

1. Isla Dawn vs. Marina Shafir. After a little stare down from both women, Shafir locked knuckles with Dawn before bringing her down to the mat. After kicking Dawn in the back, Shafir continued to have control of the match until Dawn turned the tide with a few leg kicks to Shafir. Dawn brought Shafir down after a high boot and then made a pin attempt for a two count. Shafir brought things to the outside of the ring, hitting Dawn with a few chops before dragging her back into the ring. After Dawn was able to turn out of a bow and arrow from Shafir, Dawn was able to get a few pin attempts off before Shafir got Dawn into Mother’s Milk for the submission win…

Marina Shafir defeated Isla Dawn via submission in 5:56.

Chris’s Take: With this being a one-off show, this match was a fun little showcase. There was nothing earth-shattering about it. Dawn had her moments. Her strikes and more methodical style contrasted well with the intensity that Shafir brought, which gave the match a good ebb and flow.

A video package hyped the AEW World’s End pay-per-view coming a week from Saturday…

Aura introduced the competitors for the first trios match…

2. Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos I, and Kid Lykos II vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada. Dorado and Andrews started things off. After hitting Andrews with an enzuiguri, Dorada fought off a double team from the Lykos Duo. This turned into all six men bawling, with Cassidy, Strong, and Dorada being knocked to the floor. Andrews and the Lykos Duo followed by hitting dives from the top rope to the outside.

Later in the match, Cassidy had his hands in his pocket while working over Lykos I until he was double-teamed by Lykos II and Andrews. Cassidy was able to regain control again, making light work of both opponents with his hands still in his pockets.

Strong eventually tagged in and showed good teamwork with Cassidy, despite clearly not wanting anything to do with him. Strong brought the match to an end by hitting End of the Heartache on Lykos II for the win.

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada defeated Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos I, and Kid Lykos II via pinfall in 4:16.

Chris’s Take: Another fun little showcase. The match wasn’t long, but it allowed each member to have a moment. The mix of Cassidy, Dorada, and Strong was interesting when you look at the laid-back style of Cassidy, combined with Strong’s intensity, and Dorada’s lucha libre style. The team of Andrews and the Lykos Duo brought a scrappy, energetic UK flavor to the match, which got over well with the Cardiff crowd…

Excalibur hyped the matches for Wednesday’s three-hour Holiday Bash as well as the matches for Worlds End…

Aura introduced the competitors for the main event trios match…

3. Nathan Cruz and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta. Before the bell rang, all six men brawled to start the match. Once the bell sounded, Yuta and Drake officially began things. Pac and Gibson later tagged in, with Drake and his team gaining control and scoring a pin attempt on Pac that was broken up by Moxley.

Pac eventually turned things around by catching Cruz with a boot to the face. All three Death Riders took turns working over Cruz until he was able to escape and make the tag to Gibson, who took control of Pac until Yuta attempted to break things up. Gibson fought him off and tagged Drake back in.

Pac avoided a Doomsday Device attempt and later tagged in Moxley, who worked over Gibson with kicks before Gibson answered with a big lariat. The Death Riders cornered Cruz and delivered offense in the turnbuckles. Pac finished the match by locking Cruz in the Brutalizer to force the submission…

“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Nathan Cruz, and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake via submission in 8:50.

Excalibur once again hyped up the matches for Wednesday’s three-hour Holiday Bash with two hours of Dynamite and one hour of Collision…