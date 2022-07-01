AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The 20-man Royal Rampage for the first shot at Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship

-Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm

-AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).