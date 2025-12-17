NXT TV preview: The card for the Christmas week show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame

-Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace

-The latest tournament for a shot at WWE Speed Championship begins

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show was taped last night in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).