NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Todd Grisham, Ruby Soho, Silver King, Wayne Munn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the start of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 69 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 48.

-Ruby Soho (Dori Prange) is 33.

-The late Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtémoc Gonzalez Barron) was born on January 9, 1968. He died of a heart attack at age 51 on May 11, 2019.

-The late Wayne Munn died of Bright’s disease at age 34 on January 9, 1931.