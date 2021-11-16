NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Lou Perez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of B with 39 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and A was a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lou Perez was born on November 16, but his the year of his birth is not listed. He is the cousin of fellow wrestler Al Perez.