11/15 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, Big E, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and The Usos, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Bianca Belair vs. Tamina, the brand’s final push for WWE Survivor Series

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, Big E, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and The Usos, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Bianca Belair vs. Tamina, the brand’s final push for WWE Survivor Series, and more (32:22)…

Click here to stream or download the November 15 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.