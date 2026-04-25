AEW Collision results (4/25): Murphy’s review of Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Andrade Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision “Playoff Palooza” (Episode 141)

Taped on April 23, 2026, in Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Simulcast April 25, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong were cutting a backstage promo when they were approached by Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway said they had something important to say and added that O’Reilly, Cassidy, and Strong would lose the AEW Trios Titles tonight to Andrade El Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer. FTR’s music hit, and they made their way to the ring….

Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary during FTR’s entrance. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer. Hathaway is apparently just going by “Stokely” now.

Wheeler said that they heard the challenge by Adam Copeland on Dynamite for a New York Street Fight. He added that all Copeland had to do was add something to entice them, and with the stipulation that Copeland and Christian Cage would retire as a team if they lost, FTR accepts the challenge.

Harwood said that Copeland and Cage think they deserve this, but the cold, hard fact is that no one wants them here, including the company, the other wrestlers, and the fans. Wheeler said that Copeland and Cage didn’t have to challenge their manhood – all they had to do was put their tag team career on the line. Harwood added that in order to make it unquestionable who the best team is, he proposed adding the “I Quit” stipulation to the New York Street Fight rules.

Harwood said that he wanted Copeland’s and Cage’s wives and daughters, as well as God, to hear them say “I Quit.” After the match, Copeland and Cage can continue their nostalgia run, while FTR will still be the best team of all time. He ended by saying that the ball was now in Copeland’s court.

On the way up the aisle, FTR and Stokely crossed paths with Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong. The two teams faced off, with Strong shoving Wheeler, Cassidy shoving Stokely, and O’Reilly shoving Harwood. All three heels fell to the ground, as the babyface team continued to walk to the ring….

Don’s Take: I’m usually not a fan of overbooked matches, but given the four men involved, this match has the potential to be one that we’re talking about for months to come. I’m assuming we’re getting some form of FTR vs. the Conglomeration as well.

1. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Andrade El Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles. The babyfaces worked over Hechicero for the first few minutes. Archer helped get the advantage back for the heels. In a fun spot, Cassidy did his “hands in the pocket bit,” while El Idolo teased taking his pants off. Cassidy ended up de-panting El Idolo himself. Eventually, Hechicero and Archer attacked O’Reilly and Strong on the floor, while El Idolo clotheslined Cassidy in the ring. [C]

The heels held the advantage over Cassidy until he made the hot tag to O’Reilly. Lots of action down the stretch, including another fun spot where O’Reilly and Strong took turns using Cassidy as a battering ram. El Idolo regained control over O’Reilly. Archer tagged in and dominated all three. The finish saw Archer go for a double choke slam on O’Reilly and Strong. Cassidy broke it up and hit the Orange Punch. O’Reilly and Strong hit the high-low on Archer. Strong threw Cassidy on top of Archer for the pin.

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Andrade El Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer in about 13:24 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

Don’s Take: This was fine. I’m not really into the AEW Trios Titles, but the Conglomeration is a popular act with the fanbase, so it’s good that they have a role.

Footage from backstage at Dynamite aired where the Death Riders carried Will Ospreay to the back. They seated Ospreay in front of Jon Moxley. Marina Shafir cracked Ospreay’s neck and massaged his shoulders. Moxley asked Ospreay what he was trying to accomplish aside from breaking his neck. He asked him why he woke up in the morning and who he wanted to be. Moxley said he doesn’t think Ospreay has the answers to those questions anymore and said that he has talent and ability, but his body will break eventually. He offered Ospreay the opportunity for Moxley to help him train his mind and make him a weapon that professional wrestling has never seen. Moxley laid down and gave Ospreay the chance to break his neck with a chair or become the talent he was meant to be. Ospreay teased hitting Moxley, but threw the cameraman out of the room. [C]

Don’s Take: Interesting twist on this, and I’m curious to see where it leads.

2. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. David Finlay, Clark Connors, Caludio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir) in a ten-man tag match. Jon Moxley joined the announce team, quickly ending the mystery as to whether Ospreay broke his neck or not. Tons of action in the opening minutes and very few instances of one-on-one action. Connors held the advantage over Xavier. [C]

Xavier made the hot tag to Wentz. Tons of fast action down the stretch, including a good sequence between the Young Bucks and the Dogs. At one point, everyone took turns splashing Connors. Xavier went for one but was caught in a Big Swing by Castagnoli. The finish saw Wentz pick Finlay up for a suplex. Yuta made the save, allowing Finlay and Connors to hit their Full Clip finisher for the win.

David Finlay, Clark Connors, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia defeated Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in about 14:06 in a ten-man tag match.

Don’s Take: While I’m not a fan of the Rascalz taking another loss, the Dogs and the Death Rider B-squad needed a win, and it was a credible one considering it was against the Young Bucks.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Harley Cameron, and Mina Shirakawa. The two teams agreed to no physicality. Cameron understood that Statlander didn’t want to train her or team with her, but didn’t appreciate what Shida said. Shirakawa demanded that Shida apologize to Cameron. Shida said Cameron was not on their level and that she and Statlander would do what Cameron and Shirakawa couldn’t – beat the Divine Dominion for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Cameron, Shirakawa, and Shida yelled at each other in Japanese, while Statlander walked off…

3. Kris Statlader (w/Hikaru Shida) vs. B3cca. B3cca attacked at the bell. B3cca got in some brief offense, but this was basically a squash match. Statlander turned a head scissors into Saturday Night Fever for the win.

Kris Statlander defeated B3cca in about 1:53.

After the match, Shida went to hug Statlander, but Statlander walked away.

Don’s Take: A basic squash. It’s the same story. Statlander is good in the ring. I’m waiting for some character development. I am curious to see where they go with her alliance with Shida.

Lexy Nair was backstage with the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne, the Divine Dominion. Nair asked them about Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Kross asked why they should be worried when no one looks like them or moves like them. Bayne added that no one destroys like them and that it’s not a challenge, it’s their fate.

[Hour Two]

4. Rush vs. Adam Priest. The two exchanged chops at the start until Rush gained the advantage. [C]

Priest hit a flying leg drop for a near fall. Rush eventually regained the advantage and, after several minutes, hit his Bull’s Horns finisher for the win.

Rush defeated Adam Priest in about 8:18.

Don’s Take: This was fine. Rush is another example of a talent where I feel like they can do more with him.

Konosuke Takeshita cut a backstage promo. He addressed Kazuchika Okada and said that out of respect to Don Callis and the Don Callis Family, he tried to avoid this. But, if Okada really wants to face him at Double or Nothing, Takeshita will happily take his title, “bitch.”

In a separate promo, Okada said he doesn’t fear Takeshita, he doesn’t like him, and he doesn’t respect him. He yelled in Japanese and said that Takeshita will lose at Double or Nothing…

5. AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor and Persephone. Blue and Windsor traded blows. Blue became the target of the babyface attack. Eventually, the heels took over on Windsor. [C]

The heels held the advantage until Windsor made the hot tag to Persephone, who cleaned house. Windsor hit Thekla and Blue with a double clothesline, and Persephone hit a double cross body block on both. The finish saw Persephone with Blue up for the crucifix power bomb while Thekla distracted the referee. Julia Hart ran in and sprayed the black mist in Persephone’s eyes, allowing Blue to hit Code Blue for the win. [C]

AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Skye Blue defeated Alex Windsor and Persephone in 10:30.

Don’s Take: Another fine match. Persephone has talent, so I’d be interested to see her integrated more into regular storylines. I hope the black mist finish isn’t a foreshadowing of Persephone becoming evil and joining this faction. It’s fine, but I think she’s better as a singles competitor.

A video previewed MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the TNT Title this coming week on Dynamite….

6. Jack Perry vs. El Clon for the AEW National Championship. Early on, Perry attempted a dive onto the floor, but caught a knee to the face from El Clon on the way down. Perry and El Clon went back and forth until El Clon hit a running lariat. [C]

Both men were down coming out of the break. Tony Schiavone announced that for Dynamite, Rush will be in action, in addition to Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida meeting Lena Kross and Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The two exchanged chops. Down the stretch, lots of action and near falls, including a couple of close ones on Perry. The finish saw El Clon going for a moonsault off the middle of the second rope, but Perry got the knees up. Perry hit a German suplex, followed by a running knee strike for the win.

Jack Perry defeated El Clon in about 9:51 to retain the AEW National Championship.

Don’s Take: A good title defense for Perry. Like the Trios Titles, I can’t say the National Championship does anything for me, but Perry is another talent over with the fanbase, so it’s good that the company is giving him something meaningful to do. El Clon is talented, but again, he gets lost in the shuffle with the many members of the Don Callis Family. Not that I’m into the feud with Hologram, but it will at least give him something meaningful to do.

A brief video aired on Willow Nightingale and her current “Comeback Killer” gimmick. Nightingale noted her past wins against Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, and Kamille. [C]

Samoa Joe was walking backstage with Hook. Katsuyori Shibata was said to be running the camera, and Joe referred to him as “speak and spell.” Cute. Joe and Hook ran into Anthony Bowens, and Bowens asked if he was in the Opps. Hook and Joe said there were no more vacancies because he’s the newest member. Hook and Joe walked off, and Bowens looked pleased.

Don’s Take: Meh. I don’t think this is the right fit for Bowens, but let’s see how it plays out. I have a feeling this will be short-lived.

7. Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a trios match. MVP joined the commentary team. The crowd was hot for the entrances and sang along to “Judas.” All six men brawled at the bell. Jericho backdropped Ricochet over the top rope and followed up with a baseball slide dropkick. The Hurt Syndicate sent Kaun and Liona to the floor, and Jericho dove onto all three. [C]

Ricochet worked over Jericho. Jericho made the hot tag to Lashley, who cleaned house. Benjamin tagged in and continued the barrage with a series of release German suplexes. Liona pulled Lashet to the floor and delivered a Samoan Drop. Jericho delivered a flying hurricanrana to Ricochet from the second rope, but was immediately dropped by a right hand from Kaun. Kaun went to the top rope, but Benjamin met him and threw him off. Lashley speared Liona but didn’t get all of it. Jericho hit the Code Breaker on Ricochet for a near fall.

The finish saw Jericho locking Ricochet in the Walls of Jericho. Liona distracted referee, Aubrey Edwards, allowing Kaun to pull Ricochet to the ropes which broke the hold. Benjamin and Lashley brawled with Kaun and Liona on the floor, which further distracted Edwards. In the ring, Ricochet hit a low blow on Jericho and followed up with his Rico Sault finisher for the win.

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defeated Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in about 11:26 in a trios match.

The heels celebrated on the ramp as the show came to an end…

Don’s Take: Wow. This was a pleasant surprise. A common wrestling trope would be for the babyface to get his win back. Even though he was protected with the cheap finish, I like the story they’re telling with Jericho struggling upon his initial return. Ricochet needed some wins, and he’s getting them here. It will mean more when Jericho finally beats him, and he’ll come out stronger as a result.

This was a decent episode of Collision and falls into the popular category of “fine if you saw it, fine if you didn’t. I suppose you could make the argument that Jericho losing to Ricochet for the second time was newsworthy.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I’ll also be back next Saturday for another review of Collision. Until then, enjoy wrestling!