WWE SummerSlam lineup: Ten matches officially advertised for Saturday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

-Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal with Veer and Shanky barred from ringside.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced the Raw Tag Title match, Bliss vs. Eva Marie, and the stipulations for the McIntyre vs. Mahal match since our previous update. There’s no word yet as to whether they will add more matches or what the Kickoff Show matches will be. Join me for my live review of WWE SummerSlam beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET as it streams on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.