AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty.
-Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler Yuta.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Kris Statlander.
-Luther, Serpentico, and Cole Karter vs. Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
-Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-Joey Keys and Spencer Slade vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
-Rebecca Scott vs. Tay Conti.
-Masha Slamovich vs. Penelope Ford.
-Syler Andrews and Sam Adonis vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-RSP, Andrew Palace, and Bill Collier vs. 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.
-Tina San Antonio vs. Nyla Rose.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
