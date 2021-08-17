AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty.

-Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Kris Statlander.

-Luther, Serpentico, and Cole Karter vs. Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Joey Keys and Spencer Slade vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

-Rebecca Scott vs. Tay Conti.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Penelope Ford.

-Syler Andrews and Sam Adonis vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-RSP, Andrew Palace, and Bill Collier vs. 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

-Tina San Antonio vs. Nyla Rose.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.