NWA Powerrr preview: Race to the Chase: The Trilogy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Race to the Chase: The Trilogy (no matches listed)

Powell’s POV: The FITE TV preview lists the following description: “We’re just under two weeks away until our massive return to the Chase in St. Louis. As a celebration of both the history of Wrestling at the Chase and as a preliminary show of what is to come, we present to you the Race to the Chase trilogy series, featuring exclusive footage that you will only find on FITE. Join us as we speak with a number of NWA stars as they reflect on both the past and future of wresting in St. Louis.” Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.