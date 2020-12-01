NWA Shockwave, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Noriyo Tateno, Trinity

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NWA returns today with the NWA Shockwave online series. The show will stream at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The seventeen match show features Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a three-way tag match. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Slice Boogie. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-Noriyo Tateno of the Jumping Bomb Angels is 55.

-Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) is 49.