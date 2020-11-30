11/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Championship at WWE TLC, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match, Ricochet vs. Slapjack

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Championship at WWE TLC, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match, Ricochet vs. Slapjack, and more (32:54)…

