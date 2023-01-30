1/30 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the post Royal Rumble edition with Cody Rhodes opening, Rhea Ripley choosing which champion to challenge at WM39, Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in qualifiers for the Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,549)

Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Aired January 30, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a Cody Rhodes video package that touched on his recovery from surgery and his Royal Rumble win… Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. Pyro shot off once he stood on the middle rope opposite the WrestleMania sign. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Rhodes teased talking, then played to the crowd for a moment. “So, what do you guys want to talk about?” Rhodes asked.

Cody said there are new people watching the show every week. He said he’s not the same person he was when he started with the company, but he has thought a lot about when he started in then WWE developmental group Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Cody said that he thought to himself that he would be WWE Champion within two years as he entered the OVW facility. He said he was also delusional enough to believe that he would be the next John Cena. Cody said that if he could write a letter to his 19 year-old self, he wondered whether he would tell him things such as that he would be Dashing and give grooming tips and that the ring announcer would become his wife.

Rhodes wondered if he would tell his younger self that in 2015 he would do what everyone told him not to do or that he would become the first in his family to punch a ticket to go to WrestleMania. A “Cody” chant broke out. “Truth be told, I wouldn’t tell him a single thing,” Rhodes said. He explained that everything he’s gone through has been 100 precent worth it.

Cody said he heard the fans singing his entrance theme. He said the first words are his own – “wrestling has more than one royal family.” Cody said WWE has more than one royal family. Cody said that in order for that to be true and vindicated in his heart, he has to stand across from an entire Bloodline and the Tribal Chief.

Cody spoke about standing across the ring from the biggest superstar on the planet and a man who has held the title for over 800 days – Roman Reigns. The fans booed and a “Roman” chant broke out. Cody said he has a great deal of respect for Reigns. He added that WrestleMania was in 62 days. He said that it’s 62 days for Reigns, whereas it’s 62 days in Cody’s life.

Cody said Reigns could still be the Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table, but the one thing he will not be is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Cody’s entrance music played and Graves said that the mission statement was clear and that Rhodes was highly motivated on his road to WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day entrance theme replaced Cody’s theme. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest walked out with microphones. Balor asked if Cody was returning to do something original or knock off all of his old stuff like he’s done before.

Dom said Cody ruined their plans at the Rumble. Dom said Mami Rhea Ripley won the the women’s Royal Rumble and will tell everyone what her plan is later. “But I was supposed to win the men’s Royal Rumble match,” Dom said. Balor laughed while wondering what happened to Rey Mysterio. Balor said Dom was lucky enough to find Rey’s mask.

Dom said Cody put his hands on him and ruined his night at the Rumble. Dom said that Cody “would have got got” if he tried that in prison. Priest said Dom should have been the only multigenerational superstar to main event WrestleMania, “not some suck-up who gets his way whenever he wants.” Priest said Ripley entered first and earned her way, while Cody was handed No. 30. Dom said Cody owes him an apology for ruining his moment.

Cody asked Dom if he was trying to scare him straight. Cody said he has tremendous respect for Dom’s father Rey Mysterio. Dom said he doesn’t respect his own father, the fathers of anyone in attendance, or Cody’s father. A “kick his ass” chant broke out.

Cody said he could play it safe and try to stay healthy until WrestleMania “or I can be me and kick some ass.” Cody challenged any of the three Judgment Day members to face him later in the show. Cody’s entrance theme played to end the segment…

The broadcast team spoke about the Elimination Chamber qualifiers and added Dolph Ziggler vs. Bronson Reed to the previously advertised qualifiers. They said Seth Rollins and Chad Gable would meet in the first qualifier.

The Judgment Day trio was still standing on the stage after the broadcast team ran though the show’s lineup. “You think you know me…” played and then Edge came out and brawled with the Balor, Dom, and Priest. Cody ran to ringside to help and then Adam Pearce and his crew of producers made the first of what will likely be seven appearances tonight to pull them apart heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A great start for Rhodes. While there’s still plenty of time between now and WrestleMania, there was no sign of fans rejecting Cody because they want to see Sami Zayn in the WrestleMania main event. Cody delivered a strong promo and had the crowd with him every step of the way. And Judgment Day were a good trio to start him off with just in case, as there’s no way the fans will cheer Dom right now. On a side note, if Adam Pearce is paid for each time he appears on camera during Raw and Smackdown pull-apart segments, we may need to add him to the list of potential buyers of WWE.

Royal Rumble still shots were shown… U.S. Champion Austin Theory was shown walking backstage and was advertised as appearing on MVP’s VIP Lounge. Graves announced Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor for later in the show… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis) in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier. Graves noted that the winner would be one of six entrants in the Chamber match for the U.S. Championship. They cut to an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Gable targeted the left knee of Rollins during and after the break. Rollins eventually rallied and performed a buckle bomb. Gable went for a suplex, but Rollins landed on his feet and superkicked him. Rollins executed a falcon arrow for a near fall.

Rollins continued to sell his knee and missed a Stomp. Rollins went for a Pedigree, but Gable countered into a pin for a two count. Both wrestlers traded rapid fire pin attempts. Gable powered up Rollins and slammed him face down with a cliffhanger DDT and covered him for a near fall.

Gable lowered the straps on his singlet and went for a suplex that was stuffed by Rollins. Gable ducked an enzuigiri and countered into an ankle lock. Rollins rolled Gable into a pin to break the hold, which Gable then reapplied. Rollins escaped again and hit the Pedigree. Rollins sold knee pain and then covered Gable for the win…

Seth Rollins defeated Chad Gable in 9:10 to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship.

Patrick hyped Iyo Sky vs. Candice LeRae as coming up next… An Elimination Chamber ad aired for the February 18 even that will be held in Montreal. Brock Lesnar was among the wrestlers shown in the ad… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match despite there being zero mystery regarding the outcome. I continue to hope that Gable will eventually be pushed as more than a quirky comedy heel. Am I the only one disappointed that the U.S. Title is being defended in the Elimination Chamber? I’d prefer that the match determine the challenger for the U.S.Championship or the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, perhaps even with wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown competing with the winner then choosing which title go challenge for.

Mainstream headlines related to the Royal Rumble were shown… Entrances for the second match took place…

2. Iyo Sky (w/Bayley, Dakota Kai) vs. Candice LeRae (w/Michin). Bayley tore a couple of fan signs in half on her way to the ring. There was an early split-screen ad for Batista’s Knock at the Cabin movie. With LeRae at ringside, Sky performed a wild suicide dive. LeRae caught Sky with a kick when she returned to the ring and sent her back to the floor. LeRae dove onto Sky heading into another PIP break. [C]

LeRae put Sky down with a missile dropkick and covered her for a two count. LeRae caught Sky on the middle rope and executed a German suplex for another near fall. A short time later, Sky caught LeRae in the Electric Chair position, which LeRae countered with a Poison Rana for another near fall. LeRae put Sky on the ropes and joined her. LeRae went for a move, but Sky shoved her off and stayed on the ropes.

Sky went for a moonsault, but LeRae put her knees up. LeRae caught Sky in an inside cradle and got a visual pinfall while the referee was distracted by Bayley and Kai. The referee eventually made a two count. LeRae followed up with a Codebreaker. Bayley distracted LeRae, who was then rolled up and pinned by Sky…

Iyo Sky beat Candice LeRae in 9:20.

Rhea Ripley was shown walking backstage while the broadcast team hyped that she would choose which title to challenge for at WrestleMania… An ad for Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day aired… [C]

Powell’s POV: Graves was fun afterward by questioning why Michin didn’t do more to help. I don’t think he was foreshadowing anything because LeRae and Michin seemed fine afterward, but it did feel like a fair question. Anyway, Sky and LeRae worked hard and produced an entertaining match. On a side note, join John Moore for his live review of NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night.

Skillet’s “Psycho In My Head” was listed as the official theme song of the Royal Rumble… A video package recapped the women’s Royal Rumble match…

[Hour Two] The Rumble match video carried into the second hour…

Mike Rome introduced Rhea Ripley as the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match. Ripley made a solo entrance. Ripley explained that she really just wanted the attention on her. Ripley said she disrupted the status quo and did the unthinkable by starting first and winning the Rumble.

Ripley pointed out that she gets to choose which champion to challenge at WrestleMania. The crowd became very quiet. Ripley recalled three years ago when she was 24. She said she challenged Charlotte Flair to a match at WrestleMania. “And she, she put me in my place,” Ripley said while looking at the WrestleMania sign.

Ripley said the funny thing about Charlotte is that she’s always in the title picture, always at the top of her game, and while she hates to give her credit, she seems to get better every year. Ripley said the normal flow in WWE is that Charlotte Flair is at the top. Ripley described herself as the disrupter. She said she doesn’t like the normal formula or things being overplayed.

“So Charlotte, I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they are about to rise to Rhea Ripley,” Ripley said. “At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair, I choose you.” Ripley dropped the mic…

Powell’s POV: I’m a little disappointed. I was hoping for a Ripley vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania. That said, I’m not going to complain about a Ripley vs. Flair rematch, as it should be a gem. The big question now is who challenges Belair.

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area. She asked him for comment on Logan Paul eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match. Rollins chuckled, then walked away without responding…

The broadcast team hyped the Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin qualifier for after the break… [C] Additional Royal Rumble still shots aired… Patrick said the Rumble would be remembered for what happened with The Bloodline and said they would have footage of the implosion later in the show…

3. Baron Corbin (w/JBL) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/Dexter Lumis) in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier. Both entrances were televised and they replayed footage of IRS taking the bulk of Corbin’s poker winnings at Raw XXX. Gargano set up for a springboard move and was punched to the floor by Corbin. Corbin followed to the floor and chokeslammed Gargano on the barricade heading into another PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Corbin ended up at ringside. JBL slammed his cowboy hat on the table out of frustration. Gargano hit Corbin with a suicide dive and then threw him back inside the ring. JBL threw the top of the broadcast table down and barked at Gargano. Lumis pulled out a hatchet and slammed it through JBL’s hat on the table. In the ring, Gargano caught Corbin in an inside cradle and got the three count.

Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin in 9:30 to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship.

After the match, Gargano rubbed JBL’s hat on his ass while standing on the broadcast table…

Patrick hyped Austin Theory on MVP’s VIP Lounge for after the break… An ad for Smackdown played up fallout from The Bloodline drama at the Royal Rumble, plus Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see Gargano qualify for the Chamber match, but his presentation is still rough. While there’s a place for Dexter Lumis in WWE, it’s not being part of the Gargano act. And don’t even get me started on the vanilla new version of “Rebel Heart” entrance theme.

A graphic listed the 2023 Royal Rumble as the most viewed Rumble in history and noted that it was up 52 percent in viewership compared to the prior year…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that’s an impressive increase. I’m sure the executives will be touting that viewership increase during Thursday’s conference call that will follow the release of the fourth quarter and year-end financial report.

MVP stood in the ring with the VIP Lounge set and said it’s still “for people better than you.” MVP introduced Austin Theory and touted him as being courageous enough to defend the U.S. Title inside Elimination Chamber.

Once in the ring, Theory told MVP that he used to watch the VIP Lounge when he was a little kid. He told MVP that he wanted to help make the VIP Lounge relevant again. First, he suggested VIP Lounge Live, then changed it to Austin Theory Live. MVP said classics never go out of style, then suggested they go with the VIP Lounge Presents Austin Theory Live.

MVP turned the focus to Theory entering the Elimination Chamber. A “you suck” chant broke out. Theory barked at the crowd. Theory recalled MVP stating that Bobby Lashley would beat him. Theory said he was just messing with MVP and then said they could talk about the Chamber.

Theory recalled being F5’d off the top of a Chamber pod by Brock Lesnar. Theory said he was still standing there because he’s the ruthlessness that the new generation needs and no amount of aggression can stop him. MVP said he liked what Theory was saying and said he was once a young, brash U.S. Champion. MVP said Undertaker once threw him off the top of a pod.

MVP said he also knew that Theory was afraid and wasn’t showing it, then warned him that you never know who will be in the match. Theory wondered if that was a threat. MVP spoke about Bobby Lashley potentially being in the match. Theory said he already beat Lashley twice and said Lashley would not be in the match.

MVP said he and Lashley are no longer business partners, so he couldn’t speak on his behalf. MVP mentioned something about Theory’s health. Theory said MVP should be worried about his own health and Lashley’s health. Theory said everyone knows that Lashley is MVP’s meal ticket and said his meal ticket was about to be eaten up by Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley made his entrance and played to the crowd. Once Lashley entered the ring, MVP tried to talk him down. Theory told Lashley to listen to his daddy, which made MVP step aside. Lashley roughed up Theory and a “Bobby” chant broke out. Lashley tried to spear Theory, who pulled MVP, who took the spear while Theory escaped the ring. Patrick questioned what this would mean for the relationship between Lashley and MVP…

Powell’s POV: Lashley spearing MVP was an unexpected development. Perhaps we won’t be getting a reunited Hurt Business after all.

Byron Saxton interviewed Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Myterio, and Rhea Ripley. Saxton brought up their altercation with Edge. Balor said he works Mondays and isn’t hard to find. Balor complained that the No. 30 spot that Cody had should have been his. Balor said Cody has been stealing from him for years and he was coming to collect…

Patrick set up a pre-taped video that featured Batista talking about his movie Knock at the Cabin… [C]