AEW Dark preview: Seventeen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Tesha Prince vs. Shanna

-Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent

-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Cezar Bononi and Ryzin

-Danny Limelight vs. Brandon Cutler

-Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol

-Leva Bates vs. Alex Garcia

-Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solow

-KTB vs. Shawn Spears

-Angel Fashion, VSK, and Shawn Donovan vs. “The Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn

-George South Jr. and Bobby Wayward vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

-Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a three-way tag match

-Jon Cruz vs. Peter Avalon

-KiLynn King vs. Katalina Perez

-Lindsay Snow vs. Ivelisse

-Lady Frost vs. Red Velvet

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis

-Ricky Starks vs. Damian Fenrir

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.