AEW Dark preview: Seventeen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Tesha Prince vs. Shanna
-Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent
-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Cezar Bononi and Ryzin
-Danny Limelight vs. Brandon Cutler
-Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol
-Leva Bates vs. Alex Garcia
-Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solow
-KTB vs. Shawn Spears
-Angel Fashion, VSK, and Shawn Donovan vs. “The Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn
-George South Jr. and Bobby Wayward vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
-Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a three-way tag match
-Jon Cruz vs. Peter Avalon
-KiLynn King vs. Katalina Perez
-Lindsay Snow vs. Ivelisse
-Lady Frost vs. Red Velvet
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis
-Ricky Starks vs. Damian Fenrir
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
