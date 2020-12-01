UWN Prime Time Live lineup: The card for for tonight’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.
-Heather Monroe vs. Cece Chanel
-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Slice Boogie
-Levi Shapiro vs. Anthony Idol for the UWN TV Title
-Jordan Clearwater vs. Jordan Cruz for the Hollywood Heritage Championship
-Fred Rosser vs. Richie Slade
Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.
