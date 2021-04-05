WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match.

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match.

-Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin.

-AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods.

Powell's POV: Raw was taped last week in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. This will be the final Raw show from the venue, as WWE is moving to Tampa's Yuengling Center next week.