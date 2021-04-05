What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

April 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.137 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.036 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.193 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .57 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was third in the demo compared to other Friday network shows and equal to the .57 rating draw by the two previous episodes. Smackdown finished first in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.

