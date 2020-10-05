WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Linda McMahon, Bobby Fulton, Chris Parks, Mike Adamle, John Morrison, Naruki Doi, Bob Armstrong, Brian Pillman, Jay Strongbow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE is advertising Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a six-man tag match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terri Runnels is 53.

-Joaquin Wilde is 33.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died in a Bloomington, Minnesota hotel at age 35.

-Linda McMahon turned 72 on Sunday.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle turned 71 on Sunday.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 47. He works for WWE as a producer.

-Naruki Doi turned 40 on Sunday..

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) turned 39 on Saturday.

-John Morrison (John Hennigan) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020 following a bout with bone cancer.