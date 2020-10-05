AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin

-Angelico vs. Shawn Dean

-John Silver vs. QT Marshall

-Eddie Kingston vs. M’Badu

-Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali

-Big Swole vs. Skyler Moore

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serptentico vs. Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



