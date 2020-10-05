MLW announces new deal with Sports Channel Network in UK and Ireland

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce its new deal with Sports Channel Network.

UNITED KINGDOM – Sports Channel Network and Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® today announced a new multi-platform broadcast partnership for the UK and Ireland starting this fall. The sports provider has further strengthened its growing offer for sports fans by securing the rights to Major League Wrestling: FUSION, the league’s flagship series airing weekly.

Sports Channel Network, Channel 266 on Freeview and Youview as well as on Freesat, mobile and smart TV devices, offers the consumer the opportunity to watch premium sports content from over 25 categories ranging from action sports to fishing.

MLW will also be distributed on VOD365, SCN’s free online streaming platform.

VOD365 is available on all iOS and Android devices, without the need for set top boxes, bundled packages or contracts. Fans can also watch on traditional TV screens by casting on Google Chromecast.

“The UK and Ireland are amongst MLW’s strongest markets globally and with Sports Channel Network making a significant move as a multi-platform player, it made perfect sense to partner with them to showcase our thrilling product to our loyal and passionate fans. And it’s all free to millions of homes,” states Court Bauer, CEO and Founder of MLW.

“We are pleased to welcome Major League Wrestling as a key content partner on Sports Channel Network. The free to air channel proposition will allow fans of MLW to enjoy the content across multiple streaming devices without the need to subscription or payment,” Giles Goodwin, Head of Content Strategy at Sports Channel Network.

The partnership continues MLW’s global expansion focused on multi-platform media rights deals in the linear and nonlinear space.

The premiere broadcast will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT SPORTS CHANNEL NETWORK

Sports Channel Network offers premium programming from Pro Fight League, Formula E Motor Racing and the European Cricket League.

Sports Channel Network is wholly owned by VOD365, a streaming media services provider that creates and distributes video on demand channels on internet connected TV, digital and mobile devices. To date the business has four channels live with more rolling out in the coming months.

Learn more about SCN and VOD365 at: www.vod365.co.uk.

Powell’s POV: MLW continues to strike new distribution deals during the pandemic. The company is expected to tape television this month and resume airing first-run programming in November.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...