10/5 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 9 results: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi in A-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 9”

October 5, 2020 in Kagawa, Japan at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yuya Uemura beat Gabriel Kidd.

2. Shingo Takagi defeated Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Jeff Cobb pinned Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Kazuchika Okada pinned Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Tomohiro Ishii beat Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Kota Ibushi defeated Will Ospreay in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi with eight points, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada, and Taichi with six points, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb with four points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano with six points, Evil, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kenta with four points, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Sanada with two points.

The B-Block continues Tuesday in Hiroshima at Sun Plaza Hall with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Evil, Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano.

The A-Block continues Wednesday in Hiroshima at Sun Plaza Hall with the following tournament matches: Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, Taichi vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi.



