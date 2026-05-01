WWE star LA Knight explains his promo process, appearing at the WWE SummerSlam fan event at Mall of America

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star LA Knight explained how he approaches promos during an appearance with Phil Mackey on Skor North. “The process is really, I just need to know where I’m coming from, where I am, and where I’m going,” Knight said. “And with that being the case, I know my start, ‘Let me talk to ya.’ I know my finish, ‘Whose game is it with everybody saying LA Knight.’ And with that being the case, then I’m going to fill in the middle with all those story points. What happened, what’s happening, and what’s gonna happen. And that’s about it.

“From there, it’s just let me go. I have a blank canvas, but I have an instruction as far as what I need to paint, but I don’t have a ‘go this way and go this way.’ No, no. I’m going to take the scenic route to get there. I might go the direct route; it depends. And with that being the case, I’m not very good at remembering somebody else’s scripted lines. I can get your general point across. Tell me, “Hey, talk about this, get this thing over.’ No problem. But I’m going to do it my way and say it my way.” Check out the full interview below or via the Skor North YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Knight said he will be at tonight’s Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. He and Maxxine Dupri will join Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus at a SummerSlam fan event on Saturday at Mall of America’s Huntington Bank Rotunda from noon to 2:00 p.m. I was invited to attend the event. I was invited to attend the event. Unfortunately, my car is out of commission at the moment, so we are looking for reports. If you go to the event, please send a recap to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Knight is in the Twin Cities to promote the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium. He also spoke about not having a mentor during his career, why he’s not a good politician, fan support, and why he feels no one else has done it the way he has.

Knight was relaxed and engaging with Mackey, who is a longtime fan. It’s a good 20-minute conversation, and Knight is a good ambassador for WWE. On a side note, I listen to Skor North almost daily. I’m actually listening to Reusse Unchained as I write this (shoutout to Judd’s Hockey Show!). I highly recommend Skor North if you’re a fan of Minnesota sports.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)