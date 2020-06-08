WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring the WWE Women’s Tag Title change

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.984 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.935 million viewers. Today’s final number was down from the previous episode’s 2.170 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the male adults 18-49 demographic, and a second place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic.



