WWE Raw preview: “Championship Monday” lineup with four title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

-Rey Mysterio returns.

-Ric Flair will appear to name Randy Orton the greatest wrestler ever.

Powell's POV: WWE is billing this episode as "Championship Monday." Raw was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



