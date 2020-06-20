WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Title.

-Sheamus toasts Jeff Hardy.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was scheduled to be taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, but the taping was postponed due to COVID-19 testing and will instead take place on Friday. Join me for my live review on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

