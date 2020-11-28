WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Black Friday edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.987 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.326 viewers drawn last week (the overnight number was 2.215 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.016 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.957 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s network battle. The numbers were down due to it being a holiday weekend in the United States. The cable ratings are also delayed due to the holiday, so the AEW Dynamite and NXT viewership numbers should be available on Monday morning.