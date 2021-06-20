06/20 WWE Hell in a Cell audio review: Powell and Barnett on Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in an HIAC match for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an HIAC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in an HIAC match for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an HIAC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship , and more (42:33)…

