WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Matt Stryker, Koko Ware, Don West, Shadia Bseiso, Tyson Dux, Wahoo McDaniel

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and will feature the fallout from Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Hell in a Cell at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return one week from today.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) is 42 today. Not to be confused former WWE performer Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Former TNA color commentator Don West turned 58 on Sunday. He recently announced that he is battling brain lymphoma and we continue to wish him and his family the very best.

-Former WWE developmental wrestler Shadia Bseiso turned 35 on Sunday.

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002 of complications from diabetes and renal failure.