WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Vote for the best match

Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

Brie Bella and Paige vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Titles

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match