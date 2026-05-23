WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 23, 2026 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Vote for the best match Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship Brie Bella and Paige vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Titles Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe snme
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