WWE production trucks arrive at the expected SummerSlam site

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE production trucks have arrived at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. MyNews13 reporter Jon Alba shared video footage of the trucks at the venue via Twitter.com/JonAlba.
Powell’s POV: WWE is expected to hold SummerSlam and future tapings of Raw and Smackdown at the 20,000 seat venue. There’s no word yet as to whether NXT will also be filmed at the venue of if they will remain at Full Sail University. WWE has yet to officially announce their move to Amway Center as of this update.
And here’s your confirmation: #WWE loading into Amway Center. #SummerSlam and other TV will be held at the building. Video and pics from our @MyNews13 crew. pic.twitter.com/819tcdEQ4w
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 14, 2020
