WWE Raw viewership for the night after Extreme Rules

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.628 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.561 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The overall number was up from last week, which isn’t saying much considering that last week’s show was the least viewed edition of Raw in the show’s history. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.740 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.609 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.535 million viewers. The July 22, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 3.093 million viewers for a Raw Reunion show.



