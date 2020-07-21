Impact touts Slammiversary setting social media records

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Tuesday to trumpet that the Slammiversary pay-per-view broke social media records for the company.

Nashville – (July 21, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling was firing on all cylinders Saturday night as Slammiversary 2020 became the company’s biggest live event in years, as demonstrated by social media metrics released. The pay-per-view event on July 18 dominated social media conversations, with #Slammiversary consistently trending No. 1 in the United States on Twitter.

Fueling the conversation and engagement across digital platforms were the long-awaited reveals of free agent wrestling superstars joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster: popular tag teams The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), former World Champions EC3 and Eric Young, and the self-proclaimed “hottest free agent on the market” Heath. Many of the in-show appearances also garnered individual Twitter trending topics in the U.S.

With every IMPACT title on the line, Slammiversary 2020 saw three new champions crowned in matches that instantly became match-of-the-year contenders: Eddie Edwards winning the main event battle for the vacant IMPACT World Championship, newcomer Deonna Purrazzo defeating Jordynne Grace to capture the Knockouts Championship and Chris Bey claiming the X-Division Championship with his victory over Willie Mack.

“IMPACT Wrestling captured the world’s attention on Saturday night,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT.”

On Twitter, Slammiversary 2020 smashed IMPACT’s record for single-day total impressions (Slammiversary 2018), nearly doubling the previous record by 97 percent. Leading the day was the exclusive midnight video announcement of The Good Brothers, which quickly became IMPACT’s best performing tweet of all time, while tweets showcasing Motor City Machine Gun’s return and Purrazzo’s title win now rank as their fifth and sixth best, respectively.

Instagram engagement for Slammiversary 2020 saw a 172 percent increase in single-day total likes compared the previous record (Hard To Kill 2020), as video posts about EY’s return and Heath’s debut grew into IMPACT’s top two most-liked posts ever.

During the month leading up to Slammiversary 2020, IMPACT’s YouTube Channel saw its total views rise by 26.5 percent and total watch time grow by 32 percent. The channel, which already ranks as the No. 2 most-subscribed wrestling account on the platform, added over 100 thousand new subscribers, marking a 20% rise in monthly subscriber rate.

IMPACT Wrestling showcases hard-hitting, high-flying action every week in the U.S. with IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch, premiering the two-hour flagship series Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. During the Slammiversary broadcast, IMPACT announced the date for its next live event Bound For Glory 2020, set for Saturday, Oct. 24 on pay-per-view.

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT Plus SVOD service and digital channel for $7.99 a month; on the promotion’s highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling is broadcast globally in over 120 countries.

Powell’s POV: Impact did a really good job of creating a buzz for the show by teasing a number of surprises. More importantly, they made good on the teases by delivering a number of quality surprises. Hopefully the buzz for the pay-per-view will carry over to the weekly television series. Speaking of which, John Moore’s weekly reviews of Impact are available shortly after the show concludes.