WWE Extreme Rules poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

-Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event received a majority F grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. D finished second with 26 percent.

-21 percent of our voters gave Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a tables match for the Smackdown Tag Titles the best match of the night honors. Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship finished second with 19 percent of the vote, and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship finished a close third with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only 11 percent of the voters gave the show a better than average grade. Jake Barnett and I both gave F grades to Extreme Rules (technically, Jake gave it an F+ while I was pissy and gave it an F-) in our audio review on Sunday night. We both praised the in-ring work, but the booking, the absurd eye for an eye stipulation, and the cinematic killed the show. I never thought we’d see a WWE tables match score best match of the night, but we both agreed with the readers. That said, it would have been an interesting battle had the Asuka vs. Banks match been given a better finish. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



