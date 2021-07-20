Big E states which WWE champion he would prefer to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Big E

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

DAZN: I have a place where you can cash in that briefcase. There’s a big stadium that you’re going to be at on August 21 (called) Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So if you do decide to cash it in, who would you rather cash it in against? Bobby Lashley or against whoever he’s going to face at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns, or your good buddy John Cena?

Big E: Those are all great options. I feel Roman’s the guy though. Roman’s the guy in the industry, and if you want to be remembered, if you want to do something cool, something special, that’s a great way to do it. Roman’s on a tear. This is one of the best runs I can remember. I feel like he’s definitely hitting his stride in a way that he hasn’t before. You can look at the entire scope of the rest of the industry, and you can determine who you think is the number one guy, who you think is the best, who should be at the very top. I think it’s not that difficult to make an argument for Roman being number one across all brands, across all boards. Beating him means that whoever beats him for that title, it’s going to be memorable. It’s going to mean something, and why not me?

Big E also discussed where winning the Money in the Bank briefcase ranks in his career, the significance of facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, John Cena’s pop for his return at Money in the Bank, and more.