WWE reveals John Cena’s schedule of appearances for the “Summer of Cena”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE.com announced the following list of upcoming John Cena appearances.

-Friday, July 23 for Smackdown in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

-Saturday, July 24 for a Supershow live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

-Sunday, July 25 for a Supershow live event in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center

-Monday, July 26 for Raw in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

-Friday, July 30 for Smackdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

-Saturday, July 31 for a Supershow live event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

-Sunday, August 1 for a Supershow live event in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

-Friday, August 6 for Smackdown in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

-Saturday, August 7 for a Supershow live event in Fort Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena

-Monday, August 9 for Raw in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

-Friday, August 13 for Smackdown in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

-Saturday, August 14 for a Supershow live event in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

-Sunday, August 15 for a Supershow live event in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

-Friday, August 20 for Smackdown in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

-Saturday, August 21 for SummerSlam in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

Powell’s POV: In other words, we’ll be seeing a lot of Cena on television between now and SummerSlam where he is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It appears the only television event he is not advertised for is the August 16 Raw in San Antonio.