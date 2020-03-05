NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events in Ohio, Michigan, Florida (reports needed), Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Walter vs. Dave Mastiff for the NXT UK Championship. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today. We are also looking for reports from the NXT UK tapings that will be held on Friday and Saturday in Coventry, England at Skydome Coventry. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote with 31 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave show a C+ grade in that there were some very good moments, but there was also a really rough stretch that started with Aleister Black facing the three members of The OC and the show didn’t pick up again until the Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade and Angel Garza tag match.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live tonight with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne, Auditorium on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre tonight with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Orlando, Florida at Casselberry tonight with the local crew.

-NXT is in Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music on Saturday night with the traveling crew.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Bearer (William Moody) died of a heart attack at age 58 on March 5, 2013.



