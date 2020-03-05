AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center

Results courtesy of WrestlingInc.com

1. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Peter Avalon and Kip Sabian.

2. Jimmy Havoc defeated Severino Corrente.

3. Hikaru Shida beat Abadon.

4. Private Party over Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

